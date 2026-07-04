Persona 4 Revival Game's Videos Highlight Protagonist, Rise

Atlus revealed two new character videos for Persona 4 Revival , a remake of its original 2008 role-playing game, on Friday and Sunday. The first video features the game's protagonist, while the second video features Rise Kujikawa.

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Atlus

revealed thatwill voice Rise in the game. The remake will feature a new English voice cast.

Atlus also announced on Saturday that the animation studio MAPPA will work on all the animated cutscenes in the game.

The game will launch for5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC viaon February 18, 2027. The game is available for pre-order now.

The original Persona 4 launched for PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port for PlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden . The franchise inspired several spin-off games, including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax , and Persona 4: Dancing All Night .

Persona 3 Reload , the remake of Atlus ' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 in October.

Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.