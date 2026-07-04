RWBY Animated Series Greenlights 10th Volume

Viz Media announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that the RWBY animated series has greenlit a 10th volume. The company unveiled a trailer that features the four main characters' voice actresses and showrunner Kerry Shawcross :

Image via Rooster Teeth © 2004 – 2024 Rooster Teeth Productions, LLC. All rights reserved

Viz Media

RWBY

Viz Media

In July 2024, acquired theseries following shutting down.owns the rights for future distribution, production, licensing, and consumer products. The company stated at the time that it was exploring the production of new chapters in the series.

The original RWBY web animated series by the late creator Monty Oum follows four girls with unique weapons and powers who are training to hunt supernatural "Creatures of Grimm." Rooster Teeth produced nine volumes and 117 episodes. The ninth volume began in February 2023 and ended in March 2024.

Shaft's RWBY: Ice Queendom television anime for the RWBY franchise premiered in Japan in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

Viz has published manga for the RWBY franchise , including Shirow Miwa 's adaptation of the web animated series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine from November 2015 to February 2017. Viz Media published the manga in its English edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine beginning in October 2017, and also published the manga in print. The company also published Bunta Kinami 's RWBY: The Official Manga manga. Kinami launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in December 2018, and ended it in June 2020. Additionally, Viz Media published the RWBY manga anthology series.

Rooster Teeth ( RWBY , gen:LOCK ) revealed in March 2024 in a memo from general manager Jordan Levin to its staff that, after 21 years, it was shutting down "due to challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms, advertising, and patronage." Rooster Teeth had stated at the time that its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery would explore options for its IP such as RWBY and gen:LOCK .