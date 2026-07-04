S Rank Bōkensha Dearu Ore no Musume-tachi wa Jūdo no Fathercon Deshita Novels Get TV Anime

Novelist Kametsu Tomobashi announced on Saturday that the S Rank Bōkensha Dearu Ore no Musume-tachi wa Jūdo no Fathercon Deshita (My S-Rank Adventurer Daughters Have Serious Father Complexes) light novel series will receive an anime adaptation. Novel illustrator Tsubame Nozomi and manga adaptation artist Shunichi drew illustrations to celebrate the announcement.

Image via S-Rank Father anime's X/Twitter © Kametsu Tomobashi, Overlap, Tsubame Nozomi

The family fantasy revolves around Kaiser, a former prodigy who was the most powerful adventurer before becoming a sweet father, and his three daughters who adore him more than anyone else.

Tomobashi launched the novel on the Shōsetsu ni Narō platform in 2019. Overlap shipped the seventh novel in March 2025. Shunichi debuted the manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo platform in May 2020. Overlap shipped the 11th compiled book volume on November 25 and will ship the 12th volume on July 20.

J-Novel Club publishes Tomobashi's No One Gets Past This Gatekeeper: The Unwanted Warrior Guards His New Post novel in English. The franchise has over 1.6 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).