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Seven Seas Licenses My Sword Saint Master Is Too Cute to Live With!, 'Hate Me, but Let Me Stay - Manager and Otoha,' 13 More Titles

posted on by Egan Loo
Also: That girl I'm interested in is a maid from the abyss, The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers, more
The publisher Seven Seas Entertainment announced at its Anime Expo industry panel on Saturday that it licensed the following titles:

Siren imprint
Distorted I Love You (audiobook)
By Yoru Sumino
August 2026

Ghost Ship imprint
dokyo-shiteru-2
Image via Kadokawa's website
© Kennoji, R_ringo, Kadokawa
My Sword Saint Master Is Too Cute to Live With!
Story by Kennoji, Art by R_ringo
June 2027


Airship imprint
The Suspects of Necromancy (light novel)
Story by Daken, Art by Enta Shiho
April 2027

Seven Seas Webtoons imprint
Love is an Illusion! - Superstar (manhwa)
Story & Art by Fargo
May 2027

Boys' Love category
A39065-1721721266.1776408872
© Hijiki/Libre Publishing
Hate Me, but Let Me Stay - Manager and Otoha
Story & Art by Hijiki
April 2027


Girls' Love category
I See You, Aizawa-san!
Story & Art by Odoroo Dorothy
March 2027

Danmei category
Legend of Metempsychosis (novel)
Story by Arise Zhang / Fei Tian Ye Xiang
June 2027

Seven Seas
This Time Around, My Lovesick Hero Will Keep Me Alive … If I'm Lucky!
Story by Kotoko, Art by Kei Kumanomi
March 2027

A36971-3662665668.1752212615
© Itsumi Narita/Kadokawa
That girl I'm interested in is a maid from the abyss
Story & Art by Itsumi Narita
May 2027


I Reincarnated as the "Villain" Commander of an Order of Knights (manga and digital only for light novel)
Story by Azusa Sakamoto, Art by kodamazon, fujy
April 2027

The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers
Story & Art by Daisuke Itabashi
March 2027

Baihe category
Miss Forensics: Wo Qinai De Fayi Xiaojie (novel)
Story by Jiu Nuan Chun Shen
April 2027

My Wandering Spirit Lady (novel)
Story by Qing Jun Ma Xiao
2027

Matrilocal Marriage: Ruzhui (novel)
Story by Qing Jun Ma Xiao
2027



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