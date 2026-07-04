Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond Short Animated Film Revealed in Sneak Peek Video

Short film celebrates 35 years of Sonic the Hedgehog

Sega announced the Sonic the Hedgehog: Memories and Beyond 35th anniversary short film on Saturday at Anime Expo 2026. The company revealed a sneak peek video of the film.

The full short will debut this fall.

Image courtesy of SEGA

Sega

Dr. Eggman's new evil scheme is to upgrade Metal Sonic into the ultimate fighting machine by stealing Sonic's life-data and harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds. Sonic and his friends realize that to defeat Metal Sonic they must rely on the friendship they built through their adventures.

describes the film:

Sonic art and animation team members Takashi Iizuka , Austin Keys , and Jasmin Hernandez were present at the Anime Expo panel celebrating 35 years of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 4 film is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release. The franchise is also receiving a fifth film in 2028.

Yūki Imada launched the Sonic to Yūki no Tsurugi (Sonic and the Blade of Courage) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine in June 2025.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has crossed a combined total video game sales and downloads of 1.51 billion units as of 2022.

Source: Email correspondence