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The Apothecary Diaries Director Norihiro Naganuma Announces New Jurassic Shadows Dinosaur Ninja Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Director Norihiro Naganuma announced during his panel at Anime Expo on Saturday a new anime titled Jurassic Shadows (Ryugesho no Shinobi). The battle anime combines dinosaurs, ninjas, and “kesho” (make-up). The staff unveiled a promotional video, concept visual, and screenshots:
The staff describes the story:
The story is set in Tokyo in 2029. Dinosaurs, long believed to have been wiped out by the asteroid impact, have secretly survived by passing their DNA into humanity through interbreeding. Hidden among ordinary people, they now prey upon humans while living unnoticed within society. Standing against them is a covert order of ninjas who wield Ryugesho, a special pigment infused with ancient memories. By applying this mysterious pigment, they awaken the powers of dinosaurs within themselves and fight back against the predators threatening humanity. As the dinosaurs launch their campaign to wipe out humankind, the ninjas rise to stop them. The battle for the survival of two species begins.
Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries) is directing the anime at Cannon Code. SANB is credited with the original work. Kenta Ihara (Saga of Tanya the Evil) is writing the screenplay. Yukiko Nakatani (The Apothecary Diaries) is designing the characters based on original character designs by Yōichi Amano (Akaboshi -Ibun Suikoden-). Shūhei Mutsuki (Lycoris Recoil) is composing the music. Slow Curve and Avex Pictures Inc. are developing and producing the anime.
Additional staff includes:
- Color Design: Misato Aita (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Art Director: Yūsuke Takeda (Bamboo) (Chainsaw Man)
- 3DCG Director: Makoto Honda (Gatchaman Crowds)
- Sound Director: Shōji Hata (The Apothecary Diaries)
Naganuma provided the following comments:
"A beautiful yet dark and fascinating world that combines the themes of memories, dinosaurs, ninjas, and makeup. With mysteries, truths, and hidden motives swirling beneath the surface of the story, it is set to be a truly one-of-a-kind anime. Please look forward to it!"
Character designer Nakatani said:
"From the youngest fans to the oldest, I am sure everyone will find a character they love. Please check it out."
Original character designer Amano shared a commemorative illustration and comments:
"Dinosaurs and Ninjas!! A world packed with everything boys dream of! There is no way this won't be exciting!!!"
The anime is also getting a manga by Kodansha. The staff will share more details at a later date.
Sources: Email correspondence, Norihiro Naganuma's Anime Expo panel (Alex Mateo)