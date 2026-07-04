Yuri Performs Opening Song for Thunder 3 Anime

Anime debuts on July 8

Image via Thunder 3 anime's website ©池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会

The official website for the television anime of Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga revealed on Sunday that singer-songwriter Yuri will perform the anime's opening theme song "Thunderbolt."

The anime will debut on the +Ultra programming block on Fuji TV and other channels on July 8 at 24:45 JST (effectively July 9 at 12:45 a.m. JST). The anime will exclusively stream worldwide on Netflix starting on July 8.

The anime will star:

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia : Ajin ) is directing the anime, and Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man ) is overseeing the series scripts. -otoha- performs the anime's ending theme song "Shururerira."

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

Ikeda launched the series in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2022. The series entered its climax in January 2025, then went on hiatus in March that same year due to Ikeda's health. The manga returned from its hiatus in February. The manga ended on June 5. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 16. Kodansha USA shipped the eighth volume on February 10.