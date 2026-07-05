Alien Stage Franchise Announces Anime Project, 3D Live Performance Tour

No staff, cast, studio, or release window has been announced for anime project

Image courtesy of Fanworks © 3DLIVE ALIEN STAGE

The multimedia music project ALIEN STAGE announced a slate of new expansions, including an officially confirmed "anime" adaptation, as well as a 3D live performance tour, at Anime Expo on Friday.

The project's "3D LIVE" performance, titled "3D LIVE ALIEN STAGE Museum in 2372," will debut as a world tour next year with stops in Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. The staff stated, "The highly distinctive characters will descend into the real world through cutting-edge 3DCG technology."

A showcase for the upcoming tour will take place in Tokyo on October 30 through November 1.

Additionally, the franchise confirmed that an "anime" adaptation project is officially in development, marking the next stage of its expansion. No staff, cast, studio, or release window has been announced.

Created by general director VIVINOS , animation director QMENG and producer KANG, ALIEN STAGE debuted on YouTube in 2022 as a music-driven animated project set in a dystopian world where humans are raised as pets by aliens and forced to compete in deadly singing competitions. The franchise has amassed more than 3 million YouTube subscribers and over 950,000 followers on X/Twitter, becoming a global hit through its music videos and serialized story.

Source: Press release