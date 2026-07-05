emaqi Launches Monthly Subscription Service

AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on Wednesday it is launching a monthly subscription service called " emaqi Premium" for its e-bookstore service " emaqi ." The subscription costs US$6.99 (CAD$9.99) monthly and launched on the app on the same day.

Image courtesy of Orange Inc.

The subscription features more than 400 manga titles from the company's catalogue, including new releases and about 100 titles exclusive to emaqi . It includes access to manga from publishers including Kodansha USA Publishing , Shōnengahōsha , and Akita Publishing , with plans to add titles from Viz Media / Shogakukan . The library will expand in future updates with plans to add about 100 new volumes each month.

The company is currently offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Orange Inc. was founded in April 2021, and announced in July 2023 it had raised US$1.8 million. The company established its headquarters in the U.S. in March 2024.

Orange Inc. launched the app version of emaqi in May 2025.

Source: E-mail correspondence