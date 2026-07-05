Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Anime Reveals Character Visuals

Character visuals for Ronin, Hunter, Assassin revealed

Crunchyroll unveiled three character visuals and a group visual for the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends ( Ghost of Tsushima: Kuroudo Kitan ) anime series on Friday. The visuals show (in order in images below) the Ronin, Hunter, and Assassin characters, as well as a group visual showing all three.

Image courtesy of P2 ©GoTLAC / SIE

Image courtesy of P2 ©GoTLAC / SIE

Image courtesy of P2 ©GoTLAC / SIE

Image courtesy of P2 ©GoTLAC / SIE

Image via Sucker Punch Productions X/Twitter account ©GoTLAC / SIE

The anime will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2027.

Takanobu Mizuno ( Star Wars: Visions "The Duel" short) is directing the anime at Kamikaze Douga ( Star Wars: Visions "The Duel" short, Batman Ninja , Sand Land , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure opening sequences). Satoshi Maejima and Gen Urobuchi are writing the script (Urobuchi was previously also announced for story composition), and Takashi Okazaki is the character designer. HAYATE Inc. is overseeing production. Aniplex is collaborating on the anime, and Sony Music is the "music and soundtrack partner."

Sucker Punch Productions and SIE released Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 in July 2020, on PlayStation 5 in August 2021, and on PC in May 2024. The game is a fictionalization of the historical 1274 Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima, and follows samurai Jin Sakai, the sole survivor of his clan, as he fights a guerilla war against the invading Mongols. The game has a sequel titled Ghost of Yōtei that released in October 2025, with the story set more than 300 years later in 1603 in Hokkaido.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a multiplayer addition to the original game that debuted in October 2020, and became available separate from the original game in September 2021. Unlike the historical setting of the original game, the multiplayer game focuses on Japanese folklore and mythology.

Source: Press release