GKIDS Announces Home Video Releases for Look Back, Angel's Egg, More Films

GKIDS announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Sunday the following home video releases as GKIDS Store exclusives.

GKIDS will release a 4K UHD Collector's Edition for the anime film of Fujimoto's " Look Back " one-shot manga on September 8.

Image via GKIDS © TATSUKI FUJIMOTO/SHUEISHA © 2024 Look Back Film Partners

GKIDS describes the story:

Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing.

The anime film opened in theaters in Japan in June 2024. It ranked at #2 in terms of ticket sales (but #1 in weekend earnings) in its opening weekend. The film sold 135,000 tickets and earned 227 million (about US$1.40 million) in its first three days.

GKIDS screened the film in October 2024 in North America. The film earned US$688,253 at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend.

GKIDS will release the live-action film adaptation in theaters in 2026 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland.

The film is currently in post-production and will open in Japan in 2026.

The company will ship a 4K UHD Collector's Edition for the 4K remaster of Mamoru Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano 's 1985 original video anime Angel's Egg ( Tenshi no Tamago ) on September 22.

Image via GKIDS © Yoshitaka Amano, M.O/Y.A/TKM, TJC

GKIDS describes the release:

In an underwater city, a young girl takes care of a large egg she holds carefully in her arms. A boy with a gun arrives in search of a bird he saw in his dream. At first, it seems as if feelings of sympathy are developing between the two. Forty years after the film's original release, GKIDS is proud to present an all-new 4K restoration of the film, supervised by director Mamoru Oshii .

The company screened the remaster in a two-day run in North America in November 2025.

The remaster is based on a new scan of a 35mm film negative of the anime.

The Angel's Egg original video anime ( OVA ) debuted in Japan in 1985. Oshii directed the OVA at Studio DEEN . Oshii and Yoshitaka Amano conceived the story, and Oshii wrote the screenplay and directed. Amano also handled the art direction. Hiroshi Hasegawa , Masao Kobayashi , Mitsunori Miura , and Yutaka Wada produced the film. Yoshihiro Kanno composed the music.

's 1998 live-action filmwill get a Blu-ray Disc release on October 6.

Image via GKIDS © 1998 Love & Pop Productions

GKIDS describes the story:

July 1997. Tokyo schoolgirl Hiromi and her friends spend the summer going on dates with older men for money. Armed with only a cellphone, Hiromi sets out to date her way to ¥128,000 in order to purchase an expensive topaz ring before the mall closes for the day. Based on the novel by Ryū Murakami, LOVE & POP is the live action feature debut from Hideaki Anno , chief director of EVANGELION Series, one of the most celebrated anime works of all time. The film is radical in its stylistic approach to teenage ennui, taking to the seedy streets of Shibuya with handheld digicams, distorted lenses, and a barrage of unconventional camera angles. Criminally underseen for years, LOVE & POP remains a singular portrait of Japanese youth coming of age in the approach to the 21st century.

The company screened Hideaki Anno 's 1998 live-action film LOVE & POP in North American theaters in February 2025.

The film is based on Ryū Murakami's 1996 Love and Pop: Topaz II novel, published by Gentosha . The film was Anno's first feature-length live-action film, which he directed after the first Neon Genesis Evangelion anime and before Shin Godzilla and Shin Kamen Rider .

Linda Linda Linda

The company will release the 4K restoration of director's 2005film in a 4K UHD Collector's Edition on August 25.

Image via GKIDS © LINDA LINDA LINDA Film Partners

GKIDS describes the story:

For Kei, Kyoko, and Nozomi, their dream of playing the final high school concert together is dashed when their lead vocalist quits the band. Desperate, they recruit the very first person they see: Korean exchange student Song, played by Doona Bae ( THE HOST, BROKER ), whose comprehension of Japanese is limited at best. It's a race against time as the group struggles to learn three songs in three days for the festival's rock concert. LINDA LINDA LINDA is an effervescent, tenderhearted snapshot of youth about the unparalleled joy of jamming out with your friends. The soundtrack fuses bangers from iconic Japanese bands THE BLUE HEARTS and Base Ball Bear with original music composed by James Iha of the Smashing Pumpkins . The beloved classic from Nobuhiro Yamashita ( GHOST CAT ANZU ) is acknowledged by many as one of the greatest Japanese films of the 21st century. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the utterly charming and timeless classic returns with an all-new 4K restoration.

The company screened the remaster of the film in celebration of the 20th anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival, which ran from June 2025 in New York City.

The film originally debuted in Japan in 2005, and Viz Pictures released the film on DVD in 2007. The film follows an all-girls high school rock band, who must recruit a new lead vocalist before their high school festival in three days.

GKIDS also confirmed that it will screen a 4K remaster of Makoto Shinkai 's your name. anime film in theaters on August 14 for its 10th anniversary. The film will get a new 4K UHD Steelbook and Blu-ray Disc home video releases on August 25.