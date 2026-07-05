How Do We Relationship? Manga Gets Live-Action Series in September

MBS announced on Monday that it is producing an eight episode live-action series adaptation of Tamifull 's How Do We Relationship? ( Tsukiatte Agete mo Ii ka na ) manga that will premiere on MBS on September 10.

Photographer Sara Masuda took the photos for the show's key visuals above.

The cast includes:

Riho Sayashi as Saeko Sawatari

Sakurako Konishi as Miwa Inuzuka

Tamifull also drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement and also provided a comment, where she thanks both her longtime readers and the producers of the live-action series.

Kana Yamada is directing episodes 1, 2, 3, 6, and 8 of the series, while Sunhye Hong is directing episodes 4, 5, and 7. Miki Matsugasako is penning the scripts. Tomohide Harada is composing the music. Momoko Nishiyama is credited as "intimacy coordinator." Yuri Igarashi is credited for LGBTQ supervision.

Viz Media licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Shy Miwa has always dreamed of finding love, but living in small-town Japan made finding the right match difficult—especially since she likes girls! Even going away to college didn't seem to help, until one day her outgoing classmate Saeko suggests they might as well start dating each other since it's not like either of them has other options.



At first it seems like things won't work out as their personalities clash and misunderstandings abound. But when their casual friendship starts to become something more, Miwa begins to wonder—can a pragmatic proposal lead to true love?

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday and Manga ONE in August 2018, and ended in March 2025. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in April 2025. Viz Media published the 14th volume on April 14.