Live-Action Renai Rubi no Tadashii Furikata Series Gets 2nd Season

2nd season debuts in October

Tokyo MX announced on Sunday that it is producing a second season for the live-action series of Ogeretsu Tanaka 's Renai Rubi no Tadashii Furikata (The Right Way to Write Love) boys-love manga that will debut on Tokyo MX1 in October. Genki Iwahashi (left in image below) and Satoru Sōma (right) reprise their roles as Hiromu Suzuki and Natsuo Washizawa, respectively.

Yasuki Satō returns to direct the second season, with Motoko Takahashi also returning to write scripts.

The first season debuted on Tokyo MX1 in July 2025.

The manga centers on Hiromu, who was once bullied by Natsuo in high school for his appearance and demeanor. After high school, Hiromu completely remade himself, going to beauty school and striving to make himself handsome. Now an adult working in a beauty parlor, Hiromu has a coincidental reunion with Natsuo, but Natsuo doesn't recognize him. After they grow closer and Natsuo admits he has feelings for him, Hiromu vows to break up with him in a grand way as revenge for being bullied.

Tanaka published the manga in 2015.

SuBLime previously released Tanaka's Yarichin Bitch-bu and Escape Journey manga in English. Yarichin Bitch-bu inspired an OVA adaptation in 2018. Tanaka's Happy of the End boys-love manga also inspired a live-action series in September 2024. Manga publisher KUMA licensed Tanaka's Mermaid Prince manga.