OceanVeil Reveals English Dubs for Secret Mission, KAMUI: He's Behind You Anime

OceanVeil announced on Saturday at Anime Expo that an English dub for Secret Mission ~Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~ (The Undercover Agents Will Never Lose!), the AnimeFesta anime adaptation of Mothica 's Motto Aeide! Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Sex mo Oshigoto desu ( Sex Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job? ) manga, will debut on July 25 at 6:00 p.m. PDT (9:00 p.m. EDT).

The company also announced that it will stream an English dub of the television anime of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro 's KAMUI: He's Behind You ( Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san ) manga, and the dub is currently in production.

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Secret Mission ~Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~

AnimeFesta

Theanime debuted onandin October 2023, with a premium version streaming on thewebsite. The series stars as Riko Ikazuchi andas Keiji Noma.andhave guest roles.

Saburou Miura ( Show Time! ) directed the anime and handled the series composition and storyboard at Rabbit Gate . LAZZ ( Show Time! 2 ) designed the characters. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Love Flops ) was the sound director.

Mei Misono , who plays the main heroine Riko, performed the theme song "Secret Mission Love."

The story follows two undercover agents Riko Ikazuchi and her junior partner Noma, who are infiltrating an apartment that is also the hideout of a criminal organization. They pretend to be newlyweds. However, when the culprits do not hear noise from them at night, they get suspicious. In order to convince the culprits that they are a married in couple in love, they start to touch and make some noise... Despite feelings of humiliation and pleasure throughout the undercover investigations, Riko endures it and devotes herself to her justice.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker website is publishing the manga in English under the title Sex Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job? .

KAMUI: He's Behind You premiered on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively, July 4 at 1:30 a.m. JST), and will air on BS11 on July 7. OceanVeil began streaming the anime on Friday at 9:30 a.m. PDT (12:30 p.m. EDT).

OceanVeil describes the story:

Shizuka Mimizuka is a self-proclaimed "ordinary" high school girl with a massive, terrifying catch—she has a unique constitution that naturally acts as an absolute magnet for ghosts and malevolent spirits. Recognizing her supernatural allure (and her lightning-fast running skills), the famous psychic Kamui hires her to be his official assistant... and live bait. Kamui boasts overwhelming spiritual power and looks like a drop-dead gorgeous heartthrob, but he harbors a bizarre, total-degenerate secret: he only gets turned on by ghosts and apparitions! His methods for purifying the supernatural are entirely unprecedented, wildly intimate, and incredibly lewd. Can Shizuka ever achieve her dream of a normal school life while being dragged into a parade of bizarre paranormal incidents? The curtain rises on a "super" ecchi exorcism comedy!

Takumi Tsukumo ( Divergence Eve , Misaki Chronicles original creator) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and ZG-R . Motoshi Chūjō ( Ai: Tenchi Muyo! episode scripts, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo the TV ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshinari Yamashita ( Amazing Nurse Nanako , Divergence Eve ) is designing the characters.

KOTOKO is performing the anime's ending theme song "SAY-BYE!!"

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 19.

Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.