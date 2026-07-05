Re:bel Robotica Anime Unveils Teaser Trailer, TV Format, Main Staff Members, 2027 Debut

Amuse Creative Studio revealed on Saturday during its panel at Anime Expo the teaser trailer, teaser visual, main staff members, television format, and 2027 debut for the anime based on Mika Pikazo 's Re:bel Robotica mixed media project.

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio ©Mika Pikazo, Ryo Yoshigami, ARCH / RE:BEL ROBOTICA Animation Unit

Shin Ōnuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Princession Orchestra director; The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Negima!? chief director) is the anime's general director. Kōki Onoue ( Sakamoto Days , To Your Eternity , Girlfriend, Girlfriend episode director) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , writer and world setting assistant for the web novel Re:bel Robotica Episode #β One day. Ryō Yoshigami is in charge of the anime's series composition, and Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child , The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura (music and theme song composer for Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , insert song composition for Sword Art Online: Alicization , and Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale ) is composing the anime's theme song and insert song . Kajiura composed the insert song featured in the above teaser trailer. Takumi Ozawa ( Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation: Episode of Heartslabyul ) and Shiho Terada (2026 Magic Knight Rayearth ) are composing the music.

Image via Re:bel Robotica anime's website ©Mika Pikazo, Ryo Yoshigami, ARCH / RE:BEL ROBOTICA Animation Unit

Amuse Creative Studio describes the anime:

Robotica. Machines made in the very likeness of humankind. Robotica. Beings that exist to serve humanity. Robotica. Created to bring people happiness. The year 2050 — In a near-future Tokyo where dramatic leaps in information technology have promised every person a comfortable, contented life: Shibuya. An enigmatic girl named Lily. Her very existence will shake the world.

The anime will tell an original story in the world of the mixed media project.

Pikazo began the Re:bel Robotica project as a self-published dōjin work that she distributed at the summer Comiket in 2017. Publishing company ARCH began working with Pikazo to develop the project in 2019. Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector , Dopeman , Ryū to Itsuki ) serialized the Re:bel Robotica Episode #β One day. novel on the project's website in January to May 2020. Yoshigami then wrote the Re:bel Robotica 0 light novel, which launched in September 2022. Gakuto Mikumo ( Strike the Blood , Asura Cryin' , Dantalian no Shoka , The Hollow Regalia , Sword of Stallion ) also wrote a novel simply titled Re:bel Robotica , which also launched in September 2022.

Pikazo is perhaps best known for drawing the designs for VTubers Kaguya Luna and Hakoz Baelz, as well as the characters Sei Shounagon and Mysterious Ranmaru X in the Fate/Grand Order game. She is the character designer for Nintendo 's Fire Emblem Engage game, and provided the original character designs for the World Dai Star mixed media project, which became the basis for the Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star 2023 television anime.

Source: Press release