Reborn as a Space Mercenary Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, New Promo Video (Updated)

Sony Music revealed the theme song artists for Reborn as a Space Mercenary , the television anime of Ryūto and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima 's Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! ( Mezametara Saikyō Sōbi to Uchūsen Mochi Datta no de, Ikkodate Mezashite Yōhei Toshite Jiyū ni Ikitai ) light novel series, on Sunday.

Rock band FLOW will perform the anime's opening theme song "Unstoppable," while metal band ASTERISM will perform the anime's ending theme song "My Way."

The anime's staff also revealed a new promotional video, and also revealed that the series will air on Tokyo MX , Yomiuri TV , and Chukyo TV .

The anime will debut in October.will stream the anime.

The cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Hiro

as Hiro Konomi Inagaki as Mimi, Hiro's love interest

as Mimi, Hiro's love interest Anna Nagase as Elma, Hiro's steadfast partner

as Elma, Hiro's steadfast partner Haruka Shiraishi as Serena, a noble's daughter and military officer

Norihiko Nagahama ( I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills , The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kōno ( Absolute Duo , Highspeed Étoile , The Beginning After The End ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human , The Beginning After The End ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director. Kenta Higashiohji is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novels and manga adaptation, and describes the story:

When Satou Takahiro is swept away from his ordinary life into the world of his favorite video game, a universe of space battles, interstellar colonies, and danger in the vastness of outer space awaits. Soon, he's living as “Hiro” the mercenary, with a tricked-out spaceship and a babe on each arm! There are space pirates to fight, girls to rescue, and trouble to get into (and hopefully out of). Hiro is going to live his new life to the fullest!

Ryūto began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2019, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in July 2019, with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima . It published the 17th novel volume on May 9. Seven Seas published the 15th novel volume on May 26.

Shinichi Matsui 's manga adaptation of the novels launched on ComicWalker (now KadoComi ) in November 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 23. Seven Seas published the 10th volume on March 31.

Source: Press release