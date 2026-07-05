School Days Remastered Game Reveals English Voice Cast

JAST USA announced at Anime Expo on Saturday the English voice cast for its release of Overflow 's School Days Remastered , the new version of the Overflow 's 2005 School Days visual novel, for Windows PC.

Image courtesy of JAST USA © 2026 JAST., Overflow

The full voice cast follows:

The game will feature English and Chinese language support.

Overflow 's School Days launched in Japan in 2005. The game inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2007, and then two original video anime spinoffs in 2008. The story follows the love triangle that develops when a boy enlists his close female friend to help him attract the attention of a girl in their same school.

The anime gained unexpected media attention when its final episode was preempted by a real-life axe murder in Japan. Instead of the final episode, the television stations aired a series of unrelated scenery images and the following text: "The programming has changed due to certain circumstances." The substituted boat scenery images led to the "nice boat" catchphrase that has spread throughout the overseas anime fandom and even into Japan.

Overflow , the game label of the developer Stack, announced in 2012 that its Shiny Days title would be the final game the company would make.

Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in North America in 2009. JAST USA announced in 2011 that it would release the School Days HQ game in English that year, but pushed the release date for the game to 2012.

Stack released the School Days spinoff game titled Island Days for Nintendo 3DS in 2014.

Source: Press release