Suikoden Anime Reveals More Cast, Opening Theme in 2nd Promo Video

The staff for Suikoden: The Anime , the adaptation of Konami 's Suikoden II game's story, revealed more cast members and a new promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals that amazarashi is performing the opening theme song "Kanashimi Sae Otonabite" (Even in Sadness I'll Look Like an Adult." The staff also showed the promotional video at Anime Expo on Saturday.

The three new cast members include:

Jin Yamanoi as Agares Blight, King of the Highland Kingdom and father of Luca and Jillia

as Agares Blight, King of the Highland Kingdom and father of Luca and Jillia Miyuki Sawashiro as Anabelle, the Mayor of Muse City and the chairperson of the Jowston Alliance

as Anabelle, the Mayor of Muse City and the chairperson of the Jowston Alliance Kōdai Sakai as Jess, the deputy mayor of Muse City, working under Anabelle

Additionally, the staff announced that 10 theaters across Japan will screen the anime's first three episodes for two weeks starting on August 21.

Lastly, the staff also revealed a manga adaptation that will debut in volume 155 of the Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine on July 27. Kochiya will draw the manga.

Image via Suikoden: The Anime's website ©Konami Digital Entertainment / Suikoden : The Anime Project

The anime will debut in October, and will air on, and a total of 32 channels in Japan.

Previously announced cast members include:

Yūzō Satō (credited as just YUZO on the anime's English website) is directing the anime at KONAMI animation , the game studio's anime studio. NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan anime and music production department member Ryō Hino serves as the producer and production manager.

Michihiro Tsuchiya ( PriPara , ClassicaLoid ) is overseeing the series scripts. Fumi Ishikawa from Konami Digital Entertainment is credited as the game character designer, Arata Suzuki from Konami Digital Entertainment is credited for the original drafts of the anime character designs, and Ryō Yamauchi ( My Master Has No Tail ; Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! ) is the anime character designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Psycho-Pass , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the sound director, and Kōji Nakamura ( EUREKA SEVEN AO , Ping Pong live-action film) is composing the music.

Konami describes Suikoden II :

Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars , the HD remastered release of Konami 's classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden II , launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2025.

Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.

Konami is also developing the new mobile and PC game Gensō Suikoden : Star Leap .

Sources: Suikoden anime's website, 4Gamer (Chihiro)