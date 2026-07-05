Tokyopop Licenses How I Attended an All Guy's Mixer, The Reclusive Consort of the Rikan Empire, Mr. Mitsuya's Planned Feeding, More Manga/Comics

Also: Hololive's Advent vs. Justice: The Comic , Love at First Howl , more

Tokyopop announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Sunday the following licenses:

Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Nasubitaka

Love at First Howl

Title:mangaAuthor: NasubitakaSummary: Tama, a human raised by a pack of wolves who can transform into humans, is closer to the wolves than he is to humans. He lives a happy life with his wolf childhood friend, Tatsu. Tatsu worked hard to learn how to transform into his human form in order to be with his beloved Tama. Now a proper, responsible adult, it is Tatsu's turn to take over the pack. But one rainy day, Tatsu pushes Tama down and makes a bold claim. “Now, I can have children with you, Tama.” Tama always saw Tatsu as a brother...but what is this intense beating in his chest?

Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Misaki Sako, Supico Shinonome

The Reclusive Consort of the Rikan Empire : Sneaking Out of the Rear Palace to Be a Court Official

Rikan Kōkoku Hikikomori Zuichō Hiden

Title:) mangaAuthors:, Supico Shinonome (orSummary: The reclusive consort took only five years to climb up the ranks and become a court official. Leading a double life, the consort dresses as a man to solve all of the many challenges the empire faces! But her true identity behind both masks is a Japanese woman called Saya who had been transported into this Eastern-themed world, where black is considered the color of nobility. Bored of the luxurious and uneventful life of a consort, she dresses up as a man and sneaks out of the harem to work as a court official! She'll have to hide both her hair color and identity while she navigates the royal court and the dangers that threaten the nation.

Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Nana Aokawa

How I Attended an All Guy’s Mixer : Omnibus Edition

Title:) 2-in-1 mangaAuthor:Summary: College student Tokiwa gets invited to a mixer by his female classmate Suou, and is able to bring along two other friends as Suou will be accompanied by two of her coworkers. By the time he arrives at the meet up spot with his friends Asagi and Hagi, they are confused and flustered to be greeted by not three cute women but instead three women who are dressed as dazzlingly handsome men.

Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Ayaka Matsumoto

Mr. Mitsuya's Planned Feeding

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: Is this excitement more than just respect?!

Tomoya Ishida, a rookie editor, had been working as an editor for a sports magazine because of his experience in baseball, but finds himself moved to a magazine targeting female readers. When a colleague gets into an accident, it's up to Ishida to retrieve a manuscript and reference photos from Mitsuya, an extremely popular and openly gay writer for his cooking articles. After making the long trek to Mitsuya's house, the older foodie writer whips up a dish for Ishida, who quickly falls for the delicious food and Mitsuya's mature kindness.



Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Hololive

Advent vs. Justice: The Comic

Title:Author: HololiveSummary: In the lightless depths of the world lies The Cell, where dangerous untouchables are imprisoned. Among those prisoners are Shiori, Bijou, Nerissa, Fuwawa, and Mococo, the five who would later call themselves Advent. Though their prison life was uncharacteristically comfortable, they wanted more—they wanted freedom.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, Gigi, Cecilia, and Raora, the four defenders known as Justice, find themselves embroiled in a bitter battle with boredom. The two groups soon find themselves facing off in an ancient contest, the Oliventis, with the prisoners' freedom on the line. A battle for the ages is about to begin!



Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Kimnyeong

How to Snag an Alpha

Title:webtoonAuthor: KimnyeongSummary: Born into a family of handsome, wealthy, and well-educated alphas, Wooyoung always expected he would be the same. Come to find out, he was the odd man out as the lone omega, and not even a perfect one at that. To compensate, Wooyoung goes through life pretending to be a beta, but when he begins to experience hormone imbalances, irregular heat cycles, and a distinct lack of control over his impulses, his lowly recessive omega status becomes impossible to ignore. That's when he meets Kyungju, a powerful and successful dominant alpha who can turn him into a true omega, and also makes him weak in the knees. Now, Wooyoung must use every tactic there is to court Kyungju and make the brooding alpha his very own.

Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Greener

Our Paradise

Title:webtoonAuthor: GreenerSummary: So you've decided to forget about your high-school crush after graduation, going on to college without ever telling them how you felt. That's the plan for quiet college freshman Maehwa Yang. But even the best laid plans can go astray, as Maehwa discovers when he learns that his crush, Jaewon Myeong, goes to the same college! As their lives begin to intertwine through the hustle and bustle of college life, old feelings get stirred up and new feelings start to emerge.

Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © 10min

Cold-Blooded Beast

Title:(full color)Author: 10minSummary: Chaewool's world shatters when his boss - and the man he's been in love with for ages - Chaeheon, unexpectedly dies. Struggling to cope, Chaewool fights to maintain his composure whilst going about daily life…until a familiar figure appears before his teary eyes.

Chaeheon is back. Alive.

But something is different; his memories are fragmented, his gaze unfamiliar, and his touch colder than before. What is this mysterious force lurking beneath the flawless exterior of Chaeheon? And is that…hissing I hear…?



Image via Tokyopop's X/Twitter account © Mi-Eun Lee

The Princess in the Henhouse

Title:webtoonAuthor: Mi-Eun LeeSummary: Princess Soria has been cursed to live in her dilapidated kingdom as a chicken for the last century. Her curse can only be broken through true love with her Prince Charming. Unfortunately, the only fitting candidate for her comes in the form of Emperor Lenok, who doesn't know a thing about romance! He also needs her help to save his empire from a long-term drought, a problem that can only be solved by breaking her curse and restoring her kingdom. But how is a poultry princess supposed to fall for such an unattractive ruler?!