News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Star Fox remake debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 22-28
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Star Fox
|Nintendo
|June 26
|41,680
|41,680
|2
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|28,543
|1,410,570
|3
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|16,950
|146,335
|4
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|6,483
|41,508
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|5,870
|1,069,925
|6
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|4,521
|2,979,306
|7
|NSw
|Medabots Card Robattle RB Kabuto Ver./Kuwagata Ver.
|Imagineer
|June 25
|4,348
|4,348
|8
|NSw
|Blackish House ←sideZ -Retour-
|Edia
|June 25
|4,114
|4,114
|9
|NSw 2
|The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|Square Enix
|June 18
|4,077
|27,751
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,353
|4,229,124
|11
|NSw
|The Thousand Musketeers: Rhodoknight
|G-mode
|June 25
|3,118
|3,118
|12
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|2,393
|70,598
|13
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,265
|4,550,462
|14
|NSw
|Saeko: Giantess Dating Sim
|Hyper Real
|June 25
|2,089
|2,089
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,029
|8,449,970
|16
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|June 3
|1,985
|39,376
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|1,954
|5,925,859
|18
|PS5
|007 First Light
|H2 Interactive
|May 27
|1,779
|33,377
|19
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|1,744
|6,585,063
|20
|NSw
|Mamiya
|dramatic create
|June 25
|1,660
|1,660
Source: Famitsu