Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 22-28

Fans of Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto, Ya Boy Kongming!, and other hypercompetent characters will immediately adore Victoria, who relies on her intellect to always choose the exact skill in her impressive arsenal to be her own rescuer.

― Sick of magical isekai adventures? Tired of high school heroines? Meet Victoria, a covert operative who we meet when she is 28 years old and a new mom. By the seco...