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Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Star Fox remake debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2 Star Fox Nintendo June 26 41,680 41,680
2NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 28,543 1,410,570
3NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 16,950 146,335
4NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 6,483 41,508
5NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 5,870 1,069,925
6NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 4,521 2,979,306
7NSwMedabots Card Robattle RB Kabuto Ver./Kuwagata Ver. Imagineer June 25 4,348 4,348
8NSwBlackish House ←sideZ -Retour- Edia June 25 4,114 4,114
9NSw 2 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Square Enix June 18 4,077 27,751
10NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,353 4,229,124
11NSwThe Thousand Musketeers: Rhodoknight G-mode June 25 3,118 3,118
12NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 2,393 70,598
13NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,265 4,550,462
14NSwSaeko: Giantess Dating Sim Hyper Real June 25 2,089 2,089
15NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,029 8,449,970
16NSw 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix June 3 1,985 39,376
17NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 1,954 5,925,859
18PS5 007 First Light H2 Interactive May 27 1,779 33,377
19NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 1,744 6,585,063
20NSwMamiya dramatic create June 25 1,660 1,660

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 15-21
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