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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan ranked #1 over Sazae-san last week


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV June 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
7.4
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
Doraemon TV Asahi June 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV June 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV June 26 (Fri) 23:05 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi June 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
1.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 27 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Bluey NHK-E June 27 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 15-21
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