News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan ranked #1 over Sazae-san last week
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|June 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|June 26 (Fri)
|23:05
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 27 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|June 27 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)