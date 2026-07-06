Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 22-28

Archeology is more than just running through tombs full of monsters – sometimes, archeology means you have to bring down corporate conglomerates and governments, as well.

― It is an adage that bad guys often make the most interesting characters, but in Tomb Raider King, there are no good guys. Among the many bad guys of the premise, our protagonist, Jooheon Suh, is definitely a baddie. He was a bad g...