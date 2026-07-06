My Girlfriend's Friend TV Anime Reveals Teaser Video, More Staff Members

Anime debuts in October

The official website for the television anime of Jura's My Girlfriend's Friend ( Kanojo no Tomodachi ) manga revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, second key visual, and additional staff members on Monday.





Image via Kanojo no Tomodachi anime's website © じゅら‧講談社/ウェイブ

The newly announced staff members include prop designer Kazuma Akagi ( 9-nine- Ruler's Crown ), art director Do Kim Hoan Tran ( Marika's Love Meter Malfunction ), and Momoka Saeki , who is in charge of color design.





The anime will debut in October.

The anime will star:

Takashi Andō is directing the anime at Quad . WWWave Corporation is credited as producer. Deregula is credited for production. Gokō Shiraki ( Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Ryūji Iwata is designing the characters, and is also credited as chief animation director alongside Akira Koshiishi and Konatsu Kumagai . Hiroki Nishiyama is the sound director. Makoto Tōgō is the director of photography. Jun'ichi Masunaga is the editor. Naoto Awano is the animation producer. Naoki Onimaru is credited for setting production. Takafumi Suzuki is the producer, and Kazuki Yanase is the publicity producer.

Jura debuted the manga in Kodansha 's YanMaga Web in May 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 16.

The story follows high school boy Takeru, who has a girlfriend named Kaori. Kaori confessed her feelings to him and became his first-ever girlfriend. However, Kaori's friend Tomoko begins to seduce him and tempt him with her voluptuous figure.

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IP. WWWave Corporation was established in 2010, and the company has since launched the digital manga site ComicFesta and its wwwave comics brand. The company produces more adult-oriented manga with boys-love and mature romance. WWWave Corporation also owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of numerous manga from ComicFesta , with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature.