Otakon 2026 Hosts Voice Actress Ayaka Fukuhara, I.G. USA's President Maki Terashima-Furuta

Ayaka Fukuhara Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff of Otakon announced on Sunday it will host voice actress Ayaka Fukuhara ( Captain Tsubasa , Sakura Wars ) and president of Production I.G. USA Maki Terashima-Furuta , at this year's event.

Fukuhara is known for her role as Rin Shibuya in The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls and roles such as Sayaka Igarashi in Kakegurui , Bismarck in Azur Lane , and Oga in Plus-Sized Elf , among others.

Terashima-Furuta is a veteran in the anime industry and has produced many projects including FLCL Alternative , Love Hina , Uzumaki , and more.

The event will also host voice actor Ryōtarō Okiayu , voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , director Yūji Yanase , producer Nozomi Shimakura , voice actress Ayaka Nanase , voice actress Machico , director Nobuharu Kamanaka , FuRyu Pictures ' Takayuki Yoneyama , voice actress Yuka Iguchi , director Yoshiaki Iwasaki , producer Keita Yoshinobu , producer Goshi Yoshida, Production I.G director Yōko Ueda , Final Fantasy XIV 's Michael-Christopher Koji Fox and Toshio Murouchi , Romelia War Chronicles' Ryō Ariyama and Ryō Kamito , voice actress Yuna Nemoto , producer Yuki Watanabe, manga artist Mitsuru Sangō , producer Yūya Ogisu , Kaiju Girl Caramelise director Teruyuki Omine , BONES president Masahiko Minami , manga artist Ichi Sayo , author and scriptwriter EnJoe Toh, producer Kengo Abe , voice actor Kazuki Ura , voice actor Shōgo Sakata , producer Takanori Matsuoka , and Production I.G co-founder Takayuki Gotō .

The convention announced in January it is no longer allowing the sale of fan art in its dealers room beginning with the 2026 event. Dealers who wish to sell fan art were allowed to apply instead for the artist alley without penalty.

Otakon 2026 is scheduled for July 31-August 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.