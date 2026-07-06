Shinya Komi's Sora o Matotte Manga Ends on July 15

Komi launched manga in May 2023

Image via Amazon © Shinya Komi, Shueisha

Manga creator Shinya Komi revealed on July 2 that the Sora o Matotte (To Drape Over the Sky) manga will end in the next issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine on July 15.

The manga centers on high school student Haro Ogawa. In his childhood years, he saw a painting known as "Witch in the Nude." Ever since then, he has been teaching himself oil painting, mainly painting women in the nude, always chasing after the painting from his childhood. When he encounters a woman named Rei Kamio, who bears a striking resemblance to the woman depicted in "Witch in the Nude," he asks her to be his painting model. His goal now is to get to an art college with his nude painting.

Komi launched the manga in Grand Jump in May 2023. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on June 18.

Komi launched the EX-ARM manga with HiRock 's story in Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.

The main manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2020. The manga ended in November 2020 with one volume.

Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine in August 2019, and ended it in February 2021 with two volumes.