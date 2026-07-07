Everyday Host Anime Sequel Series to Premiere in January 2027

Musical stage play also announced

The staff for the short anime of Nimo Gotō 's Everyday Host four-panel manga announced on Tuesday that the anime's sequel series will begin airing in January 2027. The anime's writer and director Rarecho drew the new visual below:

In addition, the manga will receive a musical stage play adaptation in November under the title HAPPEY MUSICAL Everyday Host (pronounced "happei").

Norihito Nakayashiki is directing and writing the stage play's screenplay.

The gag comedy about everyday life follows ex-businessman Sekiguchi, who changes careers to become a host at "Club One" after getting sick. The colorful cast of co-workers includes a younger-brother type host who actuall has over 20 years of experience in the field, a former idol, a social-game obsessed rough host, and others.

The first anime starred:

Rarecho (Aggresive Retsuko, Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ) wrote and directed the first anime at his Fanworks studio.

The first anime premiered on the TV Tokyo channel in April 2025 and ran for two cours (quarters of the year).

Gotō launched the manga as a series of four-panel comics on their personal site, Nico Nico , and pixiv comics in July 2020. Kadokawa published the fourth and fifth compiled book volume digitally under the Asuka Comics DX label in December 2024.