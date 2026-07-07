News
Fiok Lee's Seven Sleeping Beauties Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Aya Yamane, Yoshino Aoyama, Miku Itō, Ayasa Itō, Kana Ichinose, Fūka Izumi, Rina Kawaguchi star as seven sleeping princesses in Studio Gokumi x AXsiZ SMASH anime

A website opened on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Fiok Lee's Seven Sleeping Beauties (Shichinin no Nemuri-hime) manga, slated for 2027 debut. The website also revealed a super teaser visual, and the anime's main cast and staff members.

seven
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Lee also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

sevenlee
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Aya Yamane as Flora

seven1
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Yoshino Aoyama as Kiara

seven2
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Miku Itō as Claire

seven3
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Ayasa Itō as Mia

seven4
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Kana Ichinose as Charlotte

seven5
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Fūka Izumi as Yūka

seven6
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

Rina Kawaguchi as Eliza

seven7
Image via Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's X/Twitter account
©Fiok Lee・講談社／「７人の眠り姫」製作委員会

The manga's story is set in the small kingdom of Amaryllis, where its people were put to sleep by a witch's curse. Alec, the third prince of another kingdom, goes to Amaryllis to save the people, including the kingdom's princess. When he goes to wake up the princess, he finds that there are actually seven princesses, and they will not wake up until Alec kisses them.

Mankyū (The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, Migi & Dali) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ SMASH. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, I Want to End This Love Game, Under Ninja) is in charge of series scripts, and Masaru Koseki (The Dreaming Boy Is a RealistWorld’s End HaremDemon King Daimao) is designing the characters. 

Lee launched the manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in March 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2023, and will release the 12th volume on July 16. 

Sources: Seven Sleeping Beauties anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives