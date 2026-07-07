Fiok Lee's Seven Sleeping Beauties Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

A website opened on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Fiok Lee 's Seven Sleeping Beauties ( Shichinin no Nemuri-hime ) manga, slated for 2027 debut. The website also revealed a super teaser visual, and the anime's main cast and staff members.

Lee also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The anime will star:

Aya Yamane as Flora

Yoshino Aoyama as Kiara

Miku Itō as Claire

Ayasa Itō as Mia

Kana Ichinose as Charlotte

Fūka Izumi as Yūka

Rina Kawaguchi as Eliza

The manga's story is set in the small kingdom of Amaryllis, where its people were put to sleep by a witch's curse. Alec, the third prince of another kingdom, goes to Amaryllis to save the people, including the kingdom's princess. When he goes to wake up the princess, he finds that there are actually seven princesses, and they will not wake up until Alec kisses them.

Mankyū ( The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague , Migi & Dali ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ SMASH . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , I Want to End This Love Game , Under Ninja ) is in charge of series scripts, and Masaru Koseki ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , World’s End Harem , Demon King Daimao ) is designing the characters.

Lee launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in March 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2023, and will release the 12th volume on July 16.