Harvey Awards Nominate Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Your Letter

Image courtesy of Kana © Naoki Urasawa / N Wood Studio, Takashi Nagasaki, 2009

The Harvey Awards, which honor outstanding work in comics and sequential art , announced the nominees for this year's awards on Tuesday. The nominees in the Best Manga category are:

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ( the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai ( the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy), My Hero Academia — Final Season, the second live-action One Piece season, and the Korean animated film Your Letter are nominated for Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel category. They are competing against the fifth season of The Boys, the fourth season of Invincible, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the second Peacemaker season, and Spider-Noir.

Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the Best Manga award last year. It competed against The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All by Sumiko Arai , T he Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren , Tokyo These Days by Taiyo Matsumoto , and Wind Breaker by Satoru Nii .

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020. Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man won the award in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon won the award in 2024.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

The Harvey Awards will announce the winners at New York Comic Con on October 9.

Sources: Forbes (Rob Salkowitz), Harvey Awards' X/Twitter account