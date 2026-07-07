New Ghost in the Shell Anime Confirms Japanese Cast

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

The Ghost in the Shell ( Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ) television anime from Science SARU confirmed its Japanese cast during its broadcast premiere on Tuesday.

The cast includes:

Anime Limited 's All the Anime revealed the English dub cast for the show last month.

Mokochan (storyboarder, key animator for DAN DA DAN , The Heike Story , Tatami Time Machine Blues ) is making his directorial debut with the anime at Science SARU . Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses novelist; Space Dandy , Godzilla Singular Point scripts) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Handa ( Little Witch Academia TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , Spriggan (ONA) is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is serving as music director, and is composing the music along with Ryō Konishi ( Journal with Witch theme song) and Yuki Kanesaka ( Dr. Stone ).

Additional staff members include:

King Gnu performs the opening theme song "Go Ghost."

MILLENNIUM PARADE feat. Saya Gray , Daniel Caesar perform the ending theme song "Blue."

Bandai Namco Filmworks , Kodansha , Science SARU , and Production I.G are on the production committee for the series.

The anime premiered on television on July 7 on "Ka-Anival!!," Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime had its global premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June with its first two episodes.

The anime begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video Japan starting on July 7 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT), right after its broadcast. The anime will also exclusively stream simultaneously on Prime Video in over 240 countries and regions worldwide, excluding mainland China, Russia, and Vietnam.

The anime's first two episodes also screened at Anime Expo on July 4. A panel featuring director Mokochan , character designer and animation director Shūhei Handa , and other producers was held after the screening.

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new series in May 2024. Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka , the voice of Motoko Kusanagi in the franchise, died in August 2024 at 61 years old.