Shangri-La Frontier Anime Season 3 Streams New Teaser

Series premieres in 2027

The official website for the third television anime season based on Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel series presented a new teaser promotional video for the season on Tuesday.

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The cast returns from the second season to reprise their roles.

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) serves as chief director for the new season at C2C with Hiro Ōki (episode director for Shangri-La Frontier ) as the director and Naoki Kotani (episode director for Black Clover , Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal II ) as assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! , Hetalia The Beautiful World , In the Land of Leadale , Record of Ragnarok ) returns to oversee and write the scripts. Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Megalobox 2: Nomad ) is back as character designer and chief animation director. MONACA composes the music again.

Other staff members include:

The third season will premiere in January 2027 on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliated channels on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. (3:00 a.m. EST).

The anime's first season premiered in October 2023 on 28 MBS / TBS networks. The anime aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered in October 2024 and ran for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020.

The Shangri-La Frontier ~Nanatsu no Saikyō-shu~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~The Seven Colossi~) game will launch in 2026. Netmarble Nexus is developing the franchise's first game.