The Demons Are Planning Something Good Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, 2027 TV Debut

The official website for the anime of akuji Katō's The Demons Are Planning Something Good ( Ma no Mono-tachi wa Kuwadateru ) comedy manga revealed the anime's cast, more staff, visual, and 2027 television debut on Tuesday.

The cast includes:

As previously announced, Takuya Asaoka ( Redo of Healer , Immoral Guild , VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream ) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Redo of Healer , Immoral Guild ) is in charge of series composition. Hiraku Kaneko ( Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid , Immoral Guild ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

People don't truly appreciate the amount of R&D that goes into running an evil army of darkness. I mean, you can't just let the heroes waltz up to the final boss unscathed, can you? Do you know how much logistical work it takes to keep the traps armed? To come up with new, innovative methods to torment, maim, and humiliate humans? From slime that only melts clothes to titillating tentacles that squeeze you just right, follow along with the Demon Lord's underlings as they devise, concoct, and scheme up exciting new ways to strike fear in adventurers' hearts!

Katō started posting the manga story on their Twitter (now known as X) account in 2022. Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its DraDra Sharp# web manga service with illustrations by Gashigashi in March 2023.

Kadokawa 's Dragon Comic Edge imprint will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 9.

Katō launched the Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in April 2023. Manga UP! Global released it in English in May 2024. Manga UP! also releases Katō's Backyard Junk Universe manga anthology in English.

Katō's manga adaptation of Hisago Amazake-no 's Knight's & Magic novel series launched in April 2016 and ended with its 17th compiled book volume in March 2022. An anime adaptation of the novel series premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired in Japan.

Sources: The Demons Plan Something Good! anime's website, Comic Natalie

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