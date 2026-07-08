Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game Ends Service on October 6

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

The official website for the game announced on Wednesday that the game will end its service, in both the Japanese and global versions, on October 6 at 11:00 p.m. PDT (2:00 a.m. EDT on October 7). Sales of the in-game Red Crystal currency already ended on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT).

In a Producer's Letter released also on Wednesday, game producer Shoichi Ichikawa explained that it was hard to find an ideal balance between visual quality and development costs, while also maintaining gameplay balance.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in September 2023. The game then launched for PC via Steam in December that same year.

Square Enix describes the game:

[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game features stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5. The game then launched on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in January 2025. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3. The final game in the Rebirth trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, will launch next spring.