Jun Wakatsuki's Promise Me the Spotlight Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga, about diehard fan's goal to make his favorite idol the center of her group, launched in 2022

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Wednesday the television anime adaptation of Jun Wakatsuki 's Promise Me the Spotlight ( Watashi o Center ni Suru to Chikaimasuka? ) manga, and presented a teaser visual.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©若月ジュン・講談社/私セン製作委員会

Wakatsuki also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©若月ジュン・講談社/私セン製作委員会

Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga and describes the series:

"If you can really make me the Center...then we can get married." Meet Mizuki Natsuno, the least popular member of the nationally acclaimed idol group, Melty Strawberry. She has an eternal fan in Koichi Okuta, who is always pouring heart and soul into supporting her. Normally, a fan would never get to interact with their idol beyond the stage. But one thing led to another, and Koichi now finds himself living together with Mizuki in his own house. He vows to make her the new Center of Melty Strawberry, sparking an unconventional tag-team between a devoted fan and his idol. Together, they attempt to elevate Mizuki's career from obscurity to stardom!

Wakatsuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in 2022. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app when Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in 2023. Kodansha will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 9.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.