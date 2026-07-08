Live-Action In the Clear Moonlit Dusk Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The official website for the live-action film of Mika Yamamori 's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk ( Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki ) manga presented a new trailer on Thursday. The trailer announces and previews the theme song "Moonlit" by Naniwa Danshi .

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Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!

Shunsuke Michieda (live-action My Love Mix-Up! TV series, live-action The Kindaichi Case Files series) stars as Kohaku Ichimura (right in photo right), and Seira Anzai (live-action Insomniacs After School film, live-action Trillion Game TV series) stars as Yoi Takiguchi (left).

Other cast members include Rintarō Mizusawa as Takuto Ohji, Yuna Hoshino as Nobara Tone, Sayu Suzukawa as Kotobuki Hibiya, Takato Ōkura as Sentarō Akane, Tatsumi Asa as Shun Kuwabatake, Yūki Yoda as Yoshiko, and Naohito Fujiki as Seiichi Takiguchi, Yoi's father.

Kentarō Takemura (live-action Trillion Game TV series) is directing the film, and Yuichi Tokunaga (live-action Densha Otoko TV series) wrote the script. Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ) is composing the music. TBS TV is overseeing production at TBS Sparkle , and TOHO is distributing.

The film will open in Japan on October 23.

Yamamori launched the manga in Dessert magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 13.

The manga ranked #11 on the list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on January 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.