Mario Kart Tour Game Ends Service on September 29

Game launched in 2019, stops adding new content in 2023

© Nintendo

The official English X (formerly Twitter ) account for Nintendo 's Mario Kart Tour game announced on Wednesday that the game will end on September 29 at 11:00 p.m. PDT (September 30 at 2:00 a.m. EDT). The in-game ruby currency sales, automatic subscription renewals, and new subscriptions to the game's Gold Pass already ended on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. PDT (Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. EDT).

The game announced in 2023 that no new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added to the game. The game retains service, but tours consist of content that has previously appeared in the game. The game's final new tour, an Anniversary Tour, began in September 2023.

The game removed the "Pipe" gacha feature, which previously allowed users to trade in-game currency for randomly generated drivers, karts, and gliders, in September 2022. That October, the game added a "Spotlight Shop" feature, which enables users to choose and purchase a rotating inventory of drivers, karts, and gliders. Nintendo also added a new "Battle Mode."

The game launched in September 2019 after a delay.

Nintendo announced the app in February 2018 as a new game in the Mario Kart game series and the first in the series for smartphones. The game is "free to start," and a Nintendo Account is necessary. Nintendo planned and developed the application while DeNA is responsible for the backend, such as servers, infrastructure, and analysis.