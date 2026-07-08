Star Wars: Visions' 'Black' Short Nominated for Emmy for Animated Program

Image via Star Wars franchise's website © Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Television Academy's 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominated Shinya Ōhira and david production 's "Black" short from the Star Wars: Visions anthology project in the Outstanding Animated Program category on Wednesday.

The short is competing against episodes of Bob's Burgers , Rick And Morty , The Simpsons , Smiling Friends , and South Park in the category.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 Emmy Awards on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The anthology debuted onon October 29. The third volume features nine animated shorts from nine animation studios in Japan. It continues the storylines of three shorts from the first volume: "The Duel," "Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi."

The Star Wars: Visions anthology is expanding with Star Wars: Visions Presents , an opportunity to tell its animated stories in a longer narrative. In particular, Kenji Kamiyama is telling the story from "The Ninth Jedi" as a limited series on August 8. He serves as the series script supervisor and general director for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi .

The first volume of Star Wars: Visions debuted on Disney+ in September 2021. Studios such as Trigger , Kinema Citrus , Kamikaze Douga , Science SARU , Production I.G , and Geno Studio produced the shorts.Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project debuted on Disney+ on May 4, 2023 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States. " Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies ," a hand-drawn animated short by Studio Ghibli for the Star Wars franchise, started streaming on Disney+ in November 2023.

Sources: Television Academy, Deadline (Dessi Gomez, Patrick Hipes, Erik Pedersen)