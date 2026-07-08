Thunder 3 Anime's New Video Unveils Rebellion's Cast

Anime debuted on Wednesday

The official website for the television anime of Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga posted the anime's main promotional video and main visual, and it confirmed more cast members on Thursday.

The video features the opening theme song ""Thunderbolt" by singer-songwriter Yuri.

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Image via Thunder 3 anime's website © 池田祐輝・講談社／「サンダー３」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members include (first row, left to right):

Taito Ban as Teiichi Segami, a karate expert in college

as Teiichi Segami, a karate expert in college Yūki Hirose as Shizuka Tashiro, Segami's former high school classmate who is now in the rebellion

as Shizuka Tashiro, Segami's former high school classmate who is now in the rebellion Ryōko Maekawa as Mio Kisaragi, who is why Segami visited the rebellion

as Mio Kisaragi, who is why Segami visited the rebellion Haruki Ishiya as Kyōji Sumeragi, an essential person in the rebellion

(second row, left to right):

Yūki Onodera as Yutaka Yamamoto, a rebellion member

as Yutaka Yamamoto, a rebellion member Yūki Shin as Sameyama, a rebellion member

as Sameyama, a rebellion member Miho Wataya as Sydney, a rebellion member

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia : Ajin ) is directing the anime, and Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man ) is overseeing the series scripts. -otoha- performs the anime's ending theme song "Shururerira."

The anime premiered on the +Ultra programming block on Fuji TV and other channels on July 8 at 24:45 JST (effectively July 9 at 12:45 a.m. JST). The anime is exclusively streaming worldwide on Netflix starting on July 8.

Ikeda launched the series in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2022. The series entered its climax in January 2025, then went on hiatus in March that same year due to Ikeda's health. The manga returned from its hiatus in February. The manga ended on June 5. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 16. Kodansha USA shipped the eighth volume on February 10.

