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BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Anime Gets Manga Adaptation, Mugendai Mewtype Keyboardist Miyako Fuji Launches New Manga

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Arale∞Arabu-ration launches on July 24; Miyako Fuji's manga of in-story Magical Physical Kululu series launched on July 2

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website announced on June 30 that the BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita television anime inspired by the BanG Dream! project's Mugendai Mewtype (also known as YumeMita) virtual girl band, is getting a manga adaptation, that will launch on the website on July 24. The manga is titled BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Arale∞Arabu-ration, and artist Kuunerin is drawing the manga. Additionally, Mugendai Mewtype's keyboardist Miyako Fuji has launched a new manga titled Magical Physical Kululu on Shogakukan's Ciao Plus website on July 2. 

BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Arale∞Arabu-ration manga (bottom illustration in below image) centers on the character Arale Nakamachi

bang
Image via Comic Growl's X/Twitter account
© Bushiroad Works

Miyako Fuji, who is also a manga artist in the BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita anime, is drawing in real life the manga of Magical Physical Kululu, an in-story magical girl anime series that Arale loves.

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Image via Miyako Fuji's X/Twitter account
© BanG Dream! Project
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Image via BanG! Dream! franchise's X/Twitter account
©BanG Dream! Project
The BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita anime premiered with its first three episodes on July 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime also runs on BS NTV at 11:30 p.m. JST, and on Sun TV at 24:30 JST (effectively July 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST). Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

The Mugendai Mewtype virtual girl band is composed of Arale Nakamachi on vocals, Nonoka Miyanaga on guitar, Ritsu Minetsuki on guitar, Miyako Fuji on keyboard, and the band's DJ and manipulator Yuno Sengoku.

Tomomi Umetsu (BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd StageBanG Dream! Morfonication) is directing the anime at NICHICALINE with Hiroshi Morita (Guilty Gear Strive: Dual RulersBanG Dream! season 3 episode director and CGI director) as assistant director. Midori Gotō (BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! series and films) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Akiko WabaYotsuji Haibuchi, and Hitomi OgawaOsamu Nobusawa and Mochipuyo (both designed characters for Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! films) is designing the characters. PHYZ is producing the anime's music.

Mugendai Mewtype's new song "Kore wa Boku-tachi no Seizon no Arasuji" (Our Survival) is the anime's opening theme song, written by Unison Square Garden member Tomoya Tabuchi.

Sources: Comic Growl's X/Twitter account, BanG Dream! franchise's X/Twitter account

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