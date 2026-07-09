BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Anime Gets Manga Adaptation, Mugendai Mewtype Keyboardist Miyako Fuji Launches New Manga

launches on July 24;'s manga of in-storyseries launched on July 2

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website announced on June 30 that the BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita television anime inspired by the BanG Dream! project's Mugendai Mewtype (also known as YumeMita) virtual girl band, is getting a manga adaptation, that will launch on the website on July 24. The manga is titled BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Arale ∞Arabu-ration , and artist Kuunerin is drawing the manga. Additionally, Mugendai Mewtype 's keyboardist Miyako Fuji has launched a new manga titled Magical Physical Kululu on Shogakukan 's Ciao Plus website on July 2.

BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Arale ∞Arabu-ration manga (bottom illustration in below image) centers on the character Arale Nakamachi .

Image via Comic Growl's X/Twitter account © Bushiroad Works

Miyako Fuji , who is also a manga artist in the BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita anime, is drawing in real life the manga of Magical Physical Kululu, an in-story magical girl anime series that Arale loves.

Image via Miyako Fuji's X/Twitter account © BanG Dream! Project

BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita

Theanime premiered with its first three episodes on July 2 on thechannel at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime also runs on BSat 11:30 p.m. JST, and onat 24:30 JST (effectively July 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST). streams the anime as it airs.

The Mugendai Mewtype virtual girl band is composed of Arale Nakamachi on vocals, Nonoka Miyanaga on guitar, Ritsu Minetsuki on guitar, Miyako Fuji on keyboard, and the band's DJ and manipulator Yuno Sengoku .

Tomomi Umetsu ( BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage , BanG Dream! Morfonication ) is directing the anime at NICHICALINE with Hiroshi Morita ( Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers , BanG Dream! season 3 episode director and CGI director) as assistant director. Midori Gotō ( BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! series and films) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Akiko Waba , Yotsuji Haibuchi , and Hitomi Ogawa . Osamu Nobusawa and Mochipuyo (both designed characters for Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - , BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! films) is designing the characters. PHYZ is producing the anime's music.

Mugendai Mewtype 's new song "Kore wa Boku-tachi no Seizon no Arasuji" (Our Survival) is the anime's opening theme song, written by Unison Square Garden member Tomoya Tabuchi .