Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Novel Tops Oricon's Monthly Light Novel Ranking for June 2026

Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.

Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Light Novel Ranking for June 2026 on July 2. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from June 1 to June 28.

The novel adaptation of Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film by writer Naruto Kiriyama and illustrator Asao Urata topped the chart, selling 15,049 copies. The novel shipped in Japan on January 30, and currently has an estimated cumulative 186,219 copies sold. Netflix began streaming the film on January 22. The film's limited theatrical run in Japan started on February 20 and ended on June 18.

The fourth volume of writer Syougo Kinugasa and illustrator Shunsaku Tomose 's Classroom of the Elite : Year 3 light novel series, which topped the chart last month, ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on May 25, and currently has an estimated cumulative 72,450 copies sold. The series' Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 novels ended in 2024 with volume 12.5. The anime adaptation's fourth season debuted on April 1 and covers the first semester of the Year 2 light novels. The anime is getting a fifth season.

The first volume of Ryohgo Narita 's DON'T BLEACH MY FIST , the novel adaptation of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga, ranked at #3. The novel shipped on June 4. The novel is based on a project that started as an April Fools' prank and gained popularity. Narita previously wrote the two-volume Bleach : Spirits Are Forever With You , and the three-volume Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World novel series.



The top 20 light novel volumes in Japan in June 2026, according to Oricon, were:

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.