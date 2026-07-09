Do you have time to answer a really short survey for us ?
(5 questions; 35s to answer on average
Yes    I'll do it later    No

News
Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Novel Tops Oricon's Monthly Light Novel Ranking for June 2026

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 4th volume drops to #2, Ryohgo Narita's DON'T BLEACH MY FIST novel debuts at #3

oricon-tate-rgb-560x560.png
Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.
Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Light Novel Ranking for June 2026 on July 2. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from June 1 to June 28.

The novel adaptation of Shingo Yamashita's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Chō Kaguya-hime!) anime film by writer Naruto Kiriyama and illustrator Asao Urata topped the chart, selling 15,049 copies. The novel shipped in Japan on January 30, and currently has an estimated cumulative 186,219 copies sold. Netflix began streaming the film on January 22. The film's limited theatrical run in Japan started on February 20 and ended on June 18.

The fourth volume of writer Syougo Kinugasa and illustrator Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 light novel series, which topped the chart last month, ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on May 25, and currently has an estimated cumulative 72,450 copies sold. The series' Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 novels ended in 2024 with volume 12.5. The anime adaptation's fourth season debuted on April 1 and covers the first semester of the Year 2 light novels. The anime is getting a fifth season.

The first volume of Ryohgo Narita's DON'T BLEACH MY FIST, the novel adaptation of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga, ranked at #3. The novel shipped on June 4. The novel is based on a project that started as an April Fools' prank and gained popularity. Narita previously wrote the two-volume Bleach: Spirits Are Forever With You, and the three-volume Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World novel series.

The top 20 light novel volumes in Japan in June 2026, according to Oricon, were:

Rank Title Author(s) Publisher Monthly Sales Cumulative Sales
1
 Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Original Story) Studio Colorido, Studio Chromato / (Author) Naruto Kiriyama / (Frontispiece & Text Illustration) Asao Urata Kadokawa 15,049 186,219
2
 Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Vol. 4 (Author) Syougo Kinugasa / (Illustration) Shunsaku Tomose Kadokawa 14,208 72,450
3
 DON'T BLEACH MY FIST 1 (Original Story) Tite Kubo / (Novel) Ryohgo Narita Shueisha 13,445 13,445
4
 The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love 10 (Author) Touya / (Art) Yoimachi Square Enix 12,518 12,518
5
 Mobile Police Patlabor: Sushiya no Goto (Author) Kazunori Itō / (Art) Masami Yuuki Bungeishunju 12,051 12,051
6
 Novel: Mononoke The Movie - Hebigami Yasumi Atarashi Kadokawa 10,746 11,058
7
 Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord 10 (Author) Sou Akaike / (Art) Kururi Overlap 10,159 10,159
8
 Who Killed the Hero? Kenja no Sho (Author) Daken / (Art) toi8 Kadokawa 8,112 12,486
9
 Case Closed: The Fallen Angel of the Highway (Author) Shima Mizuki / (Original Story) Gōshō Aoyama / (Script) Takahiro Ōkura Shogakukan 7,103 75,710
10
 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- 45 (Author) Tappei Nagatsuki / (Art) Shinichirou Otsuka Kadokawa 7,046 7,046
11
 Wistoria: Wand and Sword 2 - Grimo Acta -The Earth Princess- (Author) Fujino Ōmori / (Art) Yūnagi / (Original Story) Fujino Ōmori, Toshi Aoi (Kodansha Weekly Shōnen Magazine Comics) SB Creative 6,599 6,599
12
 Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table 10 (Author) Yūshi Ukai / (Art) Nekometal Kadokawa 6,391 6,391
13
 Aria the Scarlet Ammo XLV: The Crystal Tower (Author) Chūgaku Akamatsu / (Art) Kobuichi Kadokawa 5,418 5,418
14
 Magic Detective Kurumi Tokisaki's Death Certificate (Author) Koushi Tachibana / (Art) Tsunako Kadokawa 4,851 4,851
15
 I Bought a Mountain 8 (Author) Emu Jitsukawa / (Art) Ririnra SB Creative 4,759 4,759
16
 Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring - Part 1 (Author) Kana Akatsuki / (Art) Suoh Kadokawa 4,552 88,216
17
 Noda 3 (Author) Mao Mano / (Art) Oda Kogane / (Original Story & Supervision) Daibakuhasin Kadokawa 4,505 4,505
18
 Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Shooting Star Starly World Arc (Author) Mie Takase / (Art) Tau Karino, Poto Kadokawa 4,472 49,386
19
 Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring - Part 2 (Author) Kana Akatsuki / (Art) Suoh Kadokawa 4,292 70,874
20
 Yaebuki Kikan: Senmanjō Tō Tōha Roku 1 (Author) Asato Asato / (Art) necömi / (Worldview Art) Imari Ozaki Kadokawa 4,291 4,291

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives