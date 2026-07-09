Dual Masters LOST Manga Ends 4th Part, Gets 5th Part

Image via Duel Masters LOST anime's website TM and ©2025 Wizards of the Coast/Shogakukan/WHC/ShoPro

The 11th chapter of Yō Kanebayashi and Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters LOST ~Danzai no Shōnen~ (The Sentencing Boy), the fourth part of the Duel Masters LOST manga, debuted on July 2 as the final chapter, but also revealed that the manga will have a fifth part.

Duel Masters LOST ~Danzai no Shōnen~ debuted on March 26. As with previous parts of the manga, it will have an anime, though the staff has not revealed a debut date or other details for the anime.

Based on the long-running Duel Masters trading card game, the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga launched in February 2024 and ended in March 2024. Kanebayashi and Matsumoto then launched the Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ( Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga in August 2024, and ended it in February 2025. Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ , the third part of the manga, debuted in September 2025.

The net anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō debuted in October 2024 and had four episodes. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ debuted in December 2024 and ended with its fourth and final episode in February 2025.

The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ debuted on February 6 with a four-episode streaming run.