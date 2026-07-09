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Fantasia Int'l Film Fest Screens Grotesqqque, A New Dawn, cocoon Anime

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Festival to also screen episodes of Strange: Junji Ito's Tales for Sleepless Nights live-action show, episode from 20001 An Earth Odyssey short anime series, more anime shorts

cocoon - One Summer of Girlhood
Image courtesy of GKIDS
© Machiko Kyo (AKITASHOTEN) / NHK, NEP
The 30th annual Fantasia International Film Festival announced last Thursday that it will screen:

The festival will also screen the world premiere of the Cherry and Virgin film in the Animation Plus Section, the North American premiere of the Sekiro: No Defeat anime in the Animation Plus Section, the international premiere of the live-action WIND BREAKER film, and the international premiere of the The Origin of Ultraman documentary.

The 30th Fantasia International Film Festival will run from July 16 to August 2 in Montreal.

Source: Email correspondence

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