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Fantasia Int'l Film Fest Screens Grotesqqque, A New Dawn, cocoon Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Festival to also screen episodes of Strange: Junji Ito's Tales for Sleepless Nights live-action show, episode from 20001 An Earth Odyssey short anime series, more anime shorts
The 30th annual Fantasia International Film Festival announced last Thursday that it will screen:
- The world premiere of Grotesqqque, CloverWorks's three-part anime collection composed of “A(E)liens,” “Yoroshiku★girl,” and “Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque”
- The world premiere of "The Rib Woman" and "Face Thief," two episodes from Strange: Junji Ito's Tales for Sleepless Nights (Strange -Itō Junji no Yoru mo Nemurenu Kimyō na Hanashi-), the live-action omnibus series based on 13 manga stories by Junji Ito
- The world premieres of these short films: Haruki Kasugamori's "20001 An Earth Odyssey," Nagomi Ueno's "Ambivalent Garden," Taka Yuki's "Don't Dodge Life," Eit Mitsufuchi's "Dust of the Simulacrum," and Takeru Shinozuka's "FOXING: Kitsuné-tsuki," and the international premieres of Asuka Dokai's "Echo" and Yūta Sano's Future Kid Takara episode 1 "The Child from the Future"
- The North American premiere of ASMIK Ace and French studio Miyu Productions' A New Dawn (Hana Rokushō ga Akeru Hi ni) film
- The Canadian premiere of cocoon – One Summer of Girlhood (cocoon Aru Natsu no Shōjo-tachi Yori), the anime of Machiko Kyō's Cocoon manga
The festival will also screen the world premiere of the Cherry and Virgin film in the Animation Plus Section, the North American premiere of the Sekiro: No Defeat anime in the Animation Plus Section, the international premiere of the live-action WIND BREAKER film, and the international premiere of the The Origin of Ultraman documentary.
The 30th Fantasia International Film Festival will run from July 16 to August 2 in Montreal.
Source: Email correspondence