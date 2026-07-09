Fantasia Int'l Film Fest Screens Grotesqqque, A New Dawn, cocoon Anime

Image courtesy of GKIDS © Machiko Kyo (AKITASHOTEN) / NHK, NEP

The 30th annualannounced last Thursday that it will screen:

The festival will also screen the world premiere of the Cherry and Virgin film in the Animation Plus Section, the North American premiere of the Sekiro: No Defeat anime in the Animation Plus Section, the international premiere of the live-action WIND BREAKER film, and the international premiere of the The Origin of Ultraman documentary.

The 30th Fantasia International Film Festival will run from July 16 to August 2 in Montreal.

Source: Email correspondence