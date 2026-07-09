FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game Manga Gets Live-Action Film in 2027

Toei announced on Friday that FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga is getting a live-action film adaptation, which will open in Japan on March 12, 2027. Toei also revealed the film's teaser trailer, teaser visual, and main cast and staff members.





Image courtesy of Toei ©FLIPFLOPs(秋田書店)2013 ©2027 Amazon,TOEI

The film will star:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Fullmetal Alchemist , Tomorrow's Joe films) is directing the film. Hayato Miura is writing the script along with Sori.

© FLIPFLOPs, Akita Publishing

Darwin's Game

Titan Manga

Kaname Sudo's life changes forever when he accepts an invitation to Darwin's Game , a mysterious mobile app that thrusts its players into real-life battles using supernatural “Sigils” with terrifying effects. Suddenly hunted by deadly foes, Kaname must outthink and outfight seasoned players as he uncovers the truth behind the game… and the shadowy organization controlling it.

licensed themanga and will release the series in omnibus volumes. The first omnibus volume will ship on November 10.describes the story:

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga ended in October 2023, with an epilogue chapter published the next month.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February 2020.

Source: Press release