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FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game Manga Gets Live-Action Film in 2027
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Toei announced on Friday that FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game manga is getting a live-action film adaptation, which will open in Japan on March 12, 2027. Toei also revealed the film's teaser trailer, teaser visual, and main cast and staff members.
The film will star:
- Taishi Nakagawa as Kaname (center in above image)
- Kōki, as Shuka (right from center)
- Mei Hata as Rain (left from center)
- Fūju Kamio as Ryūji (right end)
- Kōji Yamamoto as Hiiragi (left end)
Fumihiko Sori (live-action Fullmetal Alchemist, Tomorrow's Joe films) is directing the film. Hayato Miura is writing the script along with Sori.Titan Manga licensed the Darwin's Game manga and will release the series in omnibus volumes. The first omnibus volume will ship on November 10. Titan Manga describes the story:
Kaname Sudo's life changes forever when he accepts an invitation to Darwin's Game, a mysterious mobile app that thrusts its players into real-life battles using supernatural “Sigils” with terrifying effects. Suddenly hunted by deadly foes, Kaname must outthink and outfight seasoned players as he uncovers the truth behind the game… and the shadowy organization controlling it.
The manga launched in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga ended in October 2023, with an epilogue chapter published the next month.
The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January 2020. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February 2020.
Source: Press release