Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Manga Goes on Hiatus Until August Due to Creator's Health

Manga entered its final arc on March 18

© Negi Haruba, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

This year's 32nd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga will go on hiatus due to Haruba's health, and will resume sometime in August.

The series previously entered a hiatus on February 18, and returned on March 18 and entered its final arc.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime. The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America). The second season premiered in April 2025. Disney+ again streamed the anime.