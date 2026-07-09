Godzilla Minus Zero Film Unveils New Teaser, More Cast, IMAX Filming, Global Debut

TOHO presented the new official teaser trailer and teaser poster for Godzilla Minus Zero , the new Godzilla film from Godzilla Minus One 's Takashi Yamazaki , on Friday. The teaser confirms that Min Tanaka (47 Ronin, live-action Rurouni Kenshin films) plays biologist Kanji Murakami. He joins returning cast members Ryūnosuke Kamiki (Koichi Shikishima), Minami Hamabe (Noriko Ōishi), and Hidetaka Yoshioka (Noda) from Godzilla Minus One .

Image via GKIDS's Bluesky account © TOHO CO., LTD.

This is the first Japanese film to meet the standard to advertise itself as "Filmed for IMAX." In addition to opening in Japan and North America, it will open in the same week in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

Update: Also returning in the cast are Yūki Yamada (Shiro Mizushima), Kuranosuke Sasaki (Seiji Akitsu), and Sakura Andō (Sumiko Ota), and Miō Tanaka ( Tatsuo Hotta ). Source: Godzilla Minus Zero 's X/Twitter account

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla Minus One

The sequel is set in 1949, two years after

The sequel film will open in Japan on November 3. (That date falls on a Tuesday this year, but it is also the Japanese holiday known as Culture Day.) This is the first time a Japan-produced Godzilla series film will open in Japan and in North America in the same week.

GKIDS and TOHO will release the film in North America on November 6.

The companies stated they will announce additional international release dates at a later time. TOHO acquired GKIDS in October 2024.

Yamazaki returns as director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor. Naoki Satō is also back to compose the music. Production is currently underway at TOHO Studios, with ROBOT producing the film and Shirogumi Inc. handling the visual effects.

November 3 is "Godzilla Day," which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The Godzilla Minus One film similarly opened in Japan on November 3, 2023.

Godzilla Minus One has earned more than US$116 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned an estimated US$57,144,669 in the United States. The film was the third highest-grossing foreign-language film in the United States as of 2024.

Netflix is streaming the film and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color , the black-and-white version of the film, worldwide on Netflix . In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes , Google Play , Microsoft , FandangoNOW/ VUDU , inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity. In Japan, the film is streaming exclusively (in color and monochrome) on Amazon Prime Video .

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March 2024. The film is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Yamazaki's first English-language film Grandgear will open on February 18, 2028.