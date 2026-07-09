Kakao Ent. Launches Tomb Raider King Sequel Across Webtoon, Web Novel

Sequel continues story of Joo-heon Seo after events of original series

Image via Kakao Page's X/Twitter account © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment has launched Tomb Raider King : Endline, a sequel to its hit Tomb Raider King franchise, on Kakao Page . The webtoon debuted on July 5, followed by the web novel on July 6.

(Note: The following paragraph contains spoilers for the original series.)

The sequel continues the story of Joo-heon Seo after the events of the original series. Now hailed as the Majesty who saved the world, he faces powerful Majesties from other worlds and confronts relics seeking to ascend to godhood in a multiverse-spanning adventure.

Originally serialized as a web novel from 2016 to 2018, Tomb Raider King amassed more than 120 million views before receiving a webtoon adaptation, which ran from 2019 to 2023 and surpassed 500 million views.

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King?

The animated series is directed by Seung Wook Woo at STUDIO EEK , with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as character designer and chief animation director. Music is composed by Ju Young Kim , while Korean girl group QWER performs the opening theme song "Show Down."

The Korean-animated series began airing with a Japanese dub in Japan on the Fuji TV channel on July 8 at 25:15 (effectively, July 9 at 1:15 a.m.) under the localized title Tōkutsuō , and it also runs on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and released the 14th volume on April 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G 's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: YNA (Jin-ri Jang)