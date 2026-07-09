Live-Action Naruto Hollywood Film Launches Global Casting Call for 3 Main Leads

Casting for other characters to come later

© 1999 by Masashi Kishimoto/SHUEISHA Inc.

Naruto

The official website for theannounced on Friday that Lionsgate's live-action film adaptation of'smanga has begun a global casting search for the main characters Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, with casting for other characters to come at a later date.

Kishimoto commented on the announcement:

Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another. My work, Naruto , is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie! And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it! If so many miracles have already come together, then let us hope for even more. I am eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors! I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film!

Destin Daniel Cretton ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ) is directing the film, and is also producing the film through his company Hisako alongside Jeyun Munford. Arad Productions ' Avi Arad , Ari Arad , and Emmy Yu as well as Jeremy Latcham are listed as producers.

Entertainment news website Variety previously reported in November 2023 that Tasha Huo ( Red Sonja , Tomb Raider animated series) was working on the script for Lionsgate's live-action Naruto movie.

The Tracking Board Hollywood news website had reported in July 2015 that Lionsgate had closed the rights to adapt the manga into a live-action film, and was in talks with Michael Gracey ( The Greatest Showman ) to direct. The Naruto and Boruto stage presentation at the Jump Festa event confirmed in 2016 that Lionsgate and Gracey were working on the film, and that original creator Kishimoto was involved with the production.

The Tracking Board also reported in 2015 that Avi Arad (Hollywood's Ghost in the Shell , Gamba: Gamba to Nakama-tachi ) and his son Ari Arad were producing the film at Arad Productions , and Erik Feig, Geoff Shaveitz and Kelly O'Malley were overseeing the film.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in August 2017 that Jon and Erich Hoeber ( Red , Red 2 ) were on board to rewrite the script for the film.

Collider reported in March 2018 that Gracey stated the staff were still working on the film's script because he wanted to make sure the work has the approval of Kishimoto. It is currently unclear if any of the above people besides Huo are still working on the project.

Kishimoto launched the ninja manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, original video anime ( OVA ) projects, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.