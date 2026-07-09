Manga Up! Global Adds Trained to be the Ultimate Anti-magic Spellblade, 'Uglymug, Epicfighter SSS' Manga

Manga UP! Global added the following three manga over the last week:

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Trained to be the Ultimate Anti-magic Spellblade

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Uglymug, Epicfighter SSS

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July 2In an era where magic dominates every aspect of life, Jin, a young noble with a rare ability, has earned a fearsome reputation in the underworld as the Anti-Magic Noble thanks to his adversarial "spellbladeship." One day, while on a mission, Jin encounters a mysterious enslaved girl named Lynette and takes her under his wing. Afterwards, Jin infiltrates a prestigious women's academy with her, where he becomes the sole male instructor and starts teaching his unique fighting style to the young ladies. In a world of magical supremacy, this "anti-magic" shadowy hero is here to guide his misfit students to the very top!July 6His looks are -255, touching girls causes him pain, and sexual acts will literally tear him apart—that's the price Yoshioka Shigeru paid to become an overpowered god after he ended up inside a game. Though he's ugly as sin, he has loyal friends who have founded an employment agency alongside him, except that the true goal of the agency is to defeat an evil organization. As they work towards their goal, they discover that one of their friends, Riese, was hiding a secret... What awaits them on this new adventure?!

Title: AGERECO! Getting Into the Voice Acting Spirit! ( Agereko! )

Author(s): Kanade Ezaki

Release: July 10

Summary: Reon Kamei is a gyaru with many interests—so much so that when asked about her future career prospects, she answers, “Everything!” Her life takes a bizarre turn when the ghost of a deceased voice actor possesses and haunts her. As she spends time with him, Reon is drawn to the world of voice acting, a profession where you can truly become everything. But for a high schooler with zero experience, breaking into the industry is a steep climb. Spirited in more ways than one, this ghost and gyaru duo, bound by their love for the craft, are ready to make some noise!

Source: E-mail correspondence