Masashi Ueda's Otoboke Buchō Dairi, Kariage-kun, Shin Furiten-kun Manga End

Kariage-kun volume 1 cover Image via Futabanet Manga Plus ©Masashi Ueda, Futabasha

Manga author Masashi Ueda ended the serialization of his Otoboke Buchō Dairi and Kariage-kun manga on Tuesday, and his Shin Furiten-kun manga will end on July 10. The August issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time magazine published the final chapter of Otoboke Buchō Dairi , while this year's 14th issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine published the final chapter of Kariage-kun . The August issue of Takeshobo 's Manga Life Original magazine will publish the final chapter of Shin Furiten-kun on July 10.

Otoboke Buchō Dairi manga, which launched in June 2017, is the sequel of Ueda's Otoboke Kachō series, which ran in Manga Time from 1983 until May 2017. Houbunsha published the first compiled book volume of Otoboke Buchō Dairi in 2018, and the manga's sixth and final volume is slated for release this winter.

Ueda's Kariage-kun four-panel comedy manga about the titular mischievous salaryman launched in Futabasha 's Weekly Manga Action magazine in 1980, and has been serialized in various Futabasha magazines since. Manga Action started serializing the manga in 2024. Futabasha published the manga's 69th volume on January 15, and this year marks the manga's 46th year of serialization. The manga inspired a 1989 television anime adaptation and a live-action series in 2023.

Shin Furiten-kun (New Furiten-kun ) is a revamped version of Ueda's 1979 Furiten-kun manga. Takeshobo published the first volume of Shin Furiten-kun in 2021, and the 10th volume in September 2025. Ueda's Furiten-kun also inspired a film and OVA .

In a report by Yomiuri Shimbun Online on Tuesday, Ueda stated that when it was time for his three manga to end, he thought of doing it all at once. Ueda added that he wants to continue his Kobo-chan manga for as long as possible.

Ueda's Kobo-chan manga has been running in the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper since April 1982. Houbunsha published the manga's 60th volume on February 6. Kodansha published some Kobo-chan manga volumes in bilingual editions under the title Kobo, the Li'l Rascal . The manga inspired a television anime that aired from 1992 to 1994.

Kobo-chan manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to Ueda's health issues. The manga resumed in 2023. Along with the announcement of the manga's return, Yomiuri Shimbun revealed that Ueda was diagnosed with prostate cancer and received treatment during the hiatus.

Sources: Futabanet Manga Plus, Comic Natalie