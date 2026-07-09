Mirmo de Pon! New Manga Ends, Gets 'Season 2,' Side Story

Image via Ciao Plus ©Hiromu Shinozuka, Shogakukan

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter of Hiromu Shinozuka 's Mirmo de Pon! New manga, the latest entry in the Mirmo Zibang! ( Mirmo de Pon! ) shōjo manga series, on July 3 and announced that the manga will get a "season 2." the magazine will also publish a side story in its October issue, which will ship on September 3.

Shinozuka launched Mirmo de Pon! New in Ciao magazine on March 3, marking the return of the manga's serialization after 21 years.

In Mirmo de Pon! New , a mysterious dark cloud appears in the fairy world, and the fairy Mirmo must rescue his kidnapped wife Rirumu. His rival Yashichi and his younger brother Murumo join him. The original manga's story follows Kaede Minami (Katie) who has a crush on her classmate. One day, she buys a mug that summons the fairy Mirmo.

Shinozuka debuted the original Mirmo de Pon! manga in September 2001. The manga ran until December 2005. Shogakukan published 12 compiled book volumes. The series got a special chapter in Ciao in June 2023.

The manga inspired the Mirmo Zibang! ( Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! ) anime in 2002, and it ran for 172 episodes.

Shinozuka launched the PriPri Chi-chan!! manga in Ciao in March 2015, and ended it in February 2019. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2017, and aired for 36 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.