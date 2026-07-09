Solo Leveling: Karma PC, Mobile Game Streams Story Trailer, Combat Trailer

Game launches this year

Netmarble 's Solo Leveling: Karma game revealed a story trailer on Monday and a combat promotional video on Sunday in several languages.

The game takes place during a certain gap in time, during a part of the webtoon series that has not yet been covered in the anime. The videos below contain major spoilers for that part of the story.

Japanese-dubbed story video

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English-dubbed story video

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Korean-dubbed story video

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English combat video

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The game will launch for PC and mobile this year.

A-1 Pictures animated the game's opening video. Yūya Horiuchi and Yoshihiro Kanno were the storyboard artists and creative directors for the opening. Tomoko Sudo was the character designer, shibito was the animation director, and Yoshihiro Kanno was the action director.

The first season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's ( REDICE STUDIO ) Solo Leveling webtoon debuted in Japan in January 2024. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season, screened in Japan from November to December 2024. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- in December 2024 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The second season debuted in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the second season and also streamed an English dub .

The franchise is getting a new anime film titled Solo Leveling: Beyond the System , which continues the story after the second season.

The webtoon adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on WEBTOON in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa version and original novel series in English in print, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webtoon digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webtoon in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The webtoon is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.