Strange Pictures Manga Ends on July 21

Image Courtesy of Titan Comics © Kikō Aiba, Uketsu, Titan Comics

This year's 14th issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kikō Aiba 's manga adaptation of Uketsu 's original novel Strange Pictures ( Henna E ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 21.

The manga entered its final arc in November 2025.

Titan Manga is releasing the manga in English, and it will ship the first compiled book volume on July 14.

The company describes the story:

Strange Pictures is the spine-tingling manga adaptation of Uketsu 's bestselling debut novel, brought vividly to life by artist Kikou Ariba. Uketsu – the enigmatic masked writer who has become one of Japan's most talked-about authors – first captivated readers with a novel that sold in the millions. Now, the terror unfolds panel by panel. At its core lie nine childlike sketches. A pregnant woman's doodles on her blog conceal a dire warning. A boy's simple drawing of his home hides a message no child should know. A murder victim's final sketch becomes a clue that drags an amateur sleuth into a labyrinth of secrets. Each picture is innocent at first glance -– yet when pieced together, they reveal a web of unsolved mysteries and shattered psyches. For fans of Junji Ito and modern psychological horror, Strange Pictures transforms the mundane into the macabre. Some images fade, but these horrors will be etched in your memory.

Ariba launched the manga on the Comic CMOA service in March 2024. The manga began serializing in Manga Action in April 2024. Futabasha 's Web Action manga website began serializing the manga in October 2024. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 12.

Kyō Ayano launched The Strange House ( Henna Ie ) manga, an adaptation of Uketsu 's original novel of the same title, on Ichijinsha 's comic HOWL web manga service in January 2023. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English. Asukashinsha published the original novel in July 2021. The original novel's live-action film adaptation premiered in Japan in March 2024.